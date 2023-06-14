Road closures and damages in Eastern El Paso County after heavy rains

Ten roads remain closed in eastern El Paso County as crews are working to make repairs after heavy rain and flooding hit the area hard.

Water still covering the road in many areas including the intersection of Jones Rd. and Log Rd. near Ellicott, about 40 minutes east of Colorado Springs. The culverts and side of the road are also damaged.

On Elbert Rd. just north of Highway 24 near Falcon, pipes and the road were wiped away and washed out. The Deputy Public Works Director for El Paso County says it is an expensive fix and will take weeks to reopen.

Crews are also working on the Falcon Highway bridge near Peyton Highway, which saw significant erosion.

Repairs are also underway on Peyton Highway about a half mile south of the county line.

The cause is unprecedented rainfall and the water not being able to drain fast enough.

____

