Road closure on North Chestnut Street for emergency wastewater repairs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) released information Tuesday morning about a road closure for emergency wastewater repairs.

The closure is on N. Chestnut St. between W. Espanola St. and Centennial Blvd. One bus stop on Route 14 will also be closed during this time.

CSU hopes to have the repairs completed, and the road reopened, by Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.





'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly campus shooting In the wake of a deadly shooting at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) in February, a former school leader has filed a federal complaint against the university, claiming the college was not prepared for the crisis. 'It was chaotic': Former UCCS leader files federal complaint against school after deadly shooting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.