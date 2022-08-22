Road closed, store evacuated due to hit gas line in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo West Fire Department wants people to be aware of a road closure on W. Spaulding Ave N that has led to extensive repairs needed in the area.

The road was closed in all directions from S. McCulloch to Glenrose Dr.

PWFD reports this closure was due to a hit gas line. A loaf N' Jug in the area had been evacuated and a nearby Shell station was on standby to evacuate if the winds shifted.

Utility crews are on the scene evaluating the situation, but the fire department says it may take a while before repairs are finished. Both directions of W Spaulding Ave N McCulloch to Glenrose are now open except for the Southbound turn lane on McCulloch and the gas leak is stopped.

Xcel crews remain on the scene to repair the damaged line so please use caution in the area.

