Rising Food Prices: How Tariffs and Price Hikes Are Impacting Consumers and Businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Weeks ago, Target's CEO announced the potential for price hikes on fruits, vegetables, and possibly more items across their stores. Since then, we’ve been monitoring their prices closely to track any changes.

The news comes at a time when the U.S. is experiencing significant changes to trade policies, with President Donald Trump suspending tariffs on many goods from Canada and Mexico.

This shift is expected to influence prices for goods that come from these regions, including key food items. But how will this affect consumers, and what does it mean for businesses?

We spoke with Gary Geiser, the owner of King’s Chef Diner in Colorado Springs, to hear firsthand how rising prices are impacting local businesses. Geiser explained that his suppliers have already started increasing prices in anticipation of the tariffs.

“We’ve slowly started already seeing some increases coming our way,” Geiser said. “Whether the tariff from the item coming across the border is already going to get increased, or the local vendor will raise their prices to capture those higher costs, we are definitely feeling it.”

Items such as guacamole, avocados, tomatoes, and red onions, which are commonly imported from areas affected by tariffs, are already seeing price hikes. Geiser’s concern is that these increases will continue, making it harder for both restaurants and consumers to keep up with rising costs.

"We are really fearful that if we have to increase prices any further that we might have an even more of a challenge with those volume metrics. I'm the only person working the floor. That's the only place we can cut costs right now is in labor. So the cost of Labor being a side is the cost of food being inside is is going to have to be a participatory system between both the customer and the service side of the entity,” he said.

We’ve been tracking the price of common produce at Target, the main store we’ve been monitoring. For the most part, prices on strawberries, avocados, and tomatoes have remained steady.

Consumers might not feel the impact immediately, but with the cost of these essential items expected to rise, the question remains: How long will shoppers be able to afford these price increases?

For consumers, these price hikes could lead to tougher choices at the grocery store, potentially causing them to cut back on purchases or opt for lower-cost alternatives.

As we continue to track these changes, we’ll keep you updated on how businesses like King’s Chef Diner are navigating the new pricing landscape and whether shoppers are feeling the pinch.

We’ll continue to track these developments closely and bring you the latest information as tariffs and price changes affect businesses and consumers.

