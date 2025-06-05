Rise in resale ticket fraud in Colorado Springs thanks to new venue, BBB says

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — It’s concert season, and that means more people will be looking to buy tickets for their favorite artists. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants to warn people about being taken advantage of when purchasing online resale tickets.

The BBB of Southern Colorado says ticket reselling fraud is among the top 10 issues the organization is monitoring.

“Now, because we have some of the things and great events that are happening at the Ford Amphitheater, we are now noticing that there are ticket scams that are happening in our very own Colorado Springs that are related to a very, very big, big scam,” said Southern Colorado BBB President and CEO Johnathan Liebert.

The organization says you’re more likely to be taken advantage of if you buy a resale ticket from a person online, as opposed to an authorized reseller.

This could look like an unsuspecting fan purchasing tickets from an unknown seller who made a post on social media. After they send payment, the buyer is left in the dark.

No tickets, no response.

The BBB cautions that there’s no guarantee that you will receive a usable ticket if you purchase from an unauthorized seller.

“Even in person, if you meet them, it could still be a scammer," Liebert said. “That’s not to say that everything’s a scam, but sometimes it can feel that way. And with tickets, it’s no different. They’re always in high demand. It’s a perfect way for a scammer to make money.”

In a statement from Chloe Hoeft, Vice President of Relations and Philanthropy for VENU, the company that owns Ford Amphitheater, it states that the only way to ensure a secure ticket transaction is by purchasing tickets through the official website, FordAmphitheater.live.

READ FULL STATEMENT HERE

"To ensure secure ticket transactions for Ford Amphitheater shows, concert goers should only buy tickets through the official venue site. Tickets purchased elsewhere cannot be verified as valid or authentic."

If you are buying from other resale websites, you’ll want to check certain areas to avoid being taken advantage of:



Make sure it’s an authorized seller.

Look at their return policies and see if they offer ticket insurance.

Check customer reviews for complaints or fraudulent activities

Use a credit card

These are preventive tips, but they’re not foolproof.

“If you do find out it’s a scam, or they don’t work, then there is a way, in some cases, to work with your credit card company to get your money back, but that’s it. There’s not much beyond that,” Liebert said.

There is an option to purchase resale tickets through the Ford Amphitheater’s website. Authorized ticket resellers Vivid Seats and StubHub are a couple of alternative options.

If you’re looking for others, do your research on the person or the company before your purchase. Otherwise, you could find yourself without your money and a ticket.

