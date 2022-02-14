Rings Across America visits Colorado Springs

Rings Across America made its way to the USOP Olympic and Paralympic Museum Sunday.

The rings have been loaded on a flatbread truck and traveling through multiple states.

People visited the life-sized olympic rings to take pictures and make memories.

“I think it’s really cool. When I first pulled up, I thought it was a great picture place,” said Madison Osberger-Low, a visitor at the museum.

The rings only spent one day here before moving to their next destination, but the museum's next event will be an Olympic watch party next weekend.