Rings Across America visits Colorado Springs

The rings are traveling through multiple states
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 20:00:31-05

Rings Across America made its way to the USOP Olympic and Paralympic Museum Sunday.

The rings have been loaded on a flatbread truck and traveling through multiple states.

People visited the life-sized olympic rings to take pictures and make memories.

“I think it’s really cool. When I first pulled up, I thought it was a great picture place,” said Madison Osberger-Low, a visitor at the museum.

The rings only spent one day here before moving to their next destination, but the museum's next event will be an Olympic watch party next weekend.

