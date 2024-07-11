Riding The Heat Wave - Save Money And Energy With These Suggestions From Our Utility Companies In Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — I've been sorting through possible options for you and found a few ways that may help you save a few bucks on your next utility bill.

Black Hills Energy and Colorado Springs Utilities recommend bumping up the temperature by five degrees when you're gone. They say this step alone can save you up to fifteen percent on your bill.

Also, make sure you replace your air conditioning filters. That way you can keep the heat out and your system doesn't have to work as hard.

Our utility companies say to unplug any office equipment or appliances you aren't using.

Lastly, make sure your ceiling fans are turned to counterclockwise.

I went out to Cimmaron Hills and posted in 411 for the 719 on Facebook talking with you all about this list, as well as some other ways you have to keep cool during these hot summer months. Some of you are using things like spray bottles and closing the blinds.

Burgess Martin tells me "It depends on how high it is how hot it is, but with AC, I mean you can live without it but a lot of fluids and keep your cork cold. I mean keep the inside of you cooler you know, but I mean, I prefer AC."

Both Colorado Springs Utilities and Black Hills Energy also offer rebates to help with the cost of buying energy-efficient equipment, like that programmable thermostat. There are also payment plans available for anyone falling behind on their bill.

