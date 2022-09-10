Rides, Food, Concerts, Car Show and more

COLORADO SPRINGS — Rides, food, concerts, car show, silent auction, OH MY! The 2022 Briarfest brings family fun to the Briargate community with a full three days of events.

It's free admission but leave the pets at home for this weekend's event.

The community can experience three days of family fun, rain or shine with carnival rides, a beer tent, food from grilled items to baked goods, classic midway treats, standard fare, and even vegetarian options. Guest can also check out the 2nd annual Briarfest car show and the first ever cornhole competition. 1st prize team wins $400 and the runner-up team wins $100. Proceeds go to benefit Saint Gabriel the Archangel Church and the Classical Academy School.

Don't miss out on live music from bands Kopesetic, Wirewood Station, Sofakillers, and Rex Matzke with Swing City Express.

And if you want to give back, check out the silent auction with merchandise from local Colorado businesses featuring autographed sports memorabilia, merchandise, entertainment, travel, dinners for two, family movie tickets, and much more to be bid on! Or join the food drive on Friday, September 9, and the Walk to End Hunger on Saturday, September 10. proceeds benefit Mercy's Gate, a non-profit agency that serves the physical, financial, emotional, and spiritual needs of people in the North East Colorado Springs Community.

