Riders gather toy donations to honor the memory of Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY — It's a heart-wrenching story of family violence. 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was reported missing in January 2020 from his Lorson Ranch home, then his remains were found in Florida and his step-mother was charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday, motorcycle riders in El Paso County collected more than 200 toys in honor of Gannon. They told News5 they want to lend a hand to groups that help abused children.

"They don't have a voice they don't have somebody to speak up for them. They don't have anybody to turn to and that is what we are here for today so that they understand that there are people out there who still care," said event organizer Stephanie

Others who took part said they wanted "to give peace" to children in difficult situations.

"I am so so grateful for them taking time out of their day to remember my son and to remember a great cause and they mean so much to me and my family," Landen Hiott said over the phone to the volunteers.