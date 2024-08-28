Ribbon cutting held Wednesday for a new affordable housing apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning for what's being called a new affordable housing apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

The InterQuest Ridge apartments are located off of Interquest Parkway across the street from the Pikes Peak Community College Rampart Range Campus.

The 240-unit complex offers one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. Rent starts at $1,300 a month.

The vice president of the company that developed the project says it's especially unique because of where it was built.

There are income requirements to qualify for a unit at InterQuest Ridge. For details, visit the InterQuest Ridge apartments website.

