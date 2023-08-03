Watch Now
Ribbon cutting for new electric vehicle chargers at Hiawatha Gardens

Courtesy of the City of Manitou Springs
Two new electric charging stations at the Hiawatha Gardens parking lot in Manitou Springs.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 17:12:42-04

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Aug 8 at 10 a.m. the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting a ribbon cutting for five new electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Hiawatha Gardens. Four of the chargers are Type 2 dual-port chargers and one is a Type 3 DC fast charger, which can fully charge a vehicle in 25-30 minutes.

This Type 3 DC fast charger is the first of its kind in the area. The next nearest fast charger is located in the City Administration Building parking garage in Colorado Springs.

The $156,000 project was funded through an $88,000 Charge Ahead Colorado grant and $68,000 in Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funds.

The hope of this project is that implementing these chargers will encourage more residents and visitors to adopt electric vehicles to promote sustainable transportation choices and contribute to the reduction of the city's overall carbon footprint.

Event speakers are to include:

