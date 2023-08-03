Ribbon cutting for new electric vehicle chargers at Hiawatha Gardens

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Tuesday, Aug 8 at 10 a.m. the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting a ribbon cutting for five new electric vehicle chargers that have been installed at Hiawatha Gardens. Four of the chargers are Type 2 dual-port chargers and one is a Type 3 DC fast charger, which can fully charge a vehicle in 25-30 minutes.

This Type 3 DC fast charger is the first of its kind in the area. The next nearest fast charger is located in the City Administration Building parking garage in Colorado Springs.

The $156,000 project was funded through an $88,000 Charge Ahead Colorado grant and $68,000 in Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority funds.

The hope of this project is that implementing these chargers will encourage more residents and visitors to adopt electric vehicles to promote sustainable transportation choices and contribute to the reduction of the city's overall carbon footprint.

Event speakers are to include:



Mayor John Graham

resident advocate Nancy Wilson

Jim Godfrey from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory Committee

Matt Mines with the Colorado Energy Office

____

