Reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of local mail thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who stole U.S. mail.

The suspects stole mail on Sept. 7th and Sept. 25th from the Quail Run Apartments, located on the northeast side of town near the intersection of Dublin Blvd and N. Academy Blvd.

If you encounter these individuals, do NOT try to apprehend them yourself. Instead, contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference case number 4006297-MT with any information you have.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

The U.S. Postal Service suggests the following tips for discouraging mail thieves:



never leave mail in a mailbox overnight

deposit mail in the Postal Service's blue boxes right before the last posted pickup time

drop checks off inside the post office, not in one of the blue street mailboxes

sign up for the free "Informed Delivery" service

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.