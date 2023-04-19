Reward offered for information about firearms theft in Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the burglary of a gun store in Pueblo. The ATF's reward of $2,500 is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total possible reward of $5,000.

According to police, several suspects broke into Bam Bam Firearms & Sporting Goods on Columbia Dr. before dawn on Monday.

Details on what was stolen from the inventory are not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

