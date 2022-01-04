Reward increased for information on deadly Memorial Skate Park shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers announced that they have increased their reward to $5,000 for any information about a shooting at Memorial Park Skating Center that left two people dead, including a child.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 20 near the skate park along Pikes Peak Ave. Colorado Springs Police officers arrived to find one child dead, plus another child and an adult suffering from gunshot wounds. The adult later died at the hospital.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano. The victims are cousins and are residents of Colorado Springs. Dominic's 12-year-old brother was also shot, and the latest update stated that he was in critical condition.

Both boys were at the park to skateboard at the time of the shooting.

These deaths are the 37th and 38th homicide investigations in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.

The children were identified as the sons of a recently retired police officer who relocated to Colorado Springs from California.

The Hollister Police Department wrote on Facebook, "Our department family is reeling from this devastating news and we are heartbroken. Our hearts ache for the entire Celano family. We cannot commit adequate words to the pain we feel."

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this incident is asked to call the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477. Callers will remain anonymous and can qualify for the reward that will be paid in cash. Information can also be submitted at www.crimestop.net

