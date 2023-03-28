Return to the outdoors with Colorado Parks and Wildlife at John Mueller State Park this spring

DIVIDE, CO — This April at John Mueller State Park Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting events throughout the month that are free with a Colorado State Parks Pass. The entry to the park is located about 10 min east of Divide, CO on Colorado Hwy 67.

From night sky hikes to stargazing to bird walks there is something for everyone this upcoming month!

A timeline of these April events is below:

Sunday, April 2

Bird Walk

8:30 a.m. Meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead

While some birds spent the winter at Mueller, migrating birds are joining them as they pass through on their journeys to summer breeding grounds further north. Come see and hear these along with a general nature hike. This is a 1.5-mile, slow-paced walk led by Volunteer Naturalist Michael.

Wednesday, April 5

Full Moon Hike

7:15 p.m. Meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead

Watch the full moon rise over Pikes Peak. Learn fun facts about the night sky on this easy 1-mile round trip hike. Dress for cool weather. Bring a headlamp. Led by Volunteer Naturalist Jim.

Friday, April 14

Constellations in the Night Sky

6:30 p.m. In the Visitor Center

Learn all about star constellations indoors in the auditorium before the star party tonight. Join Volunteer Naturalist Pat to hear stories passed down through history about the stars.

Friday, April 14

Star Party

8 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center

Join the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to look through telescopes and learn all about stars, planets and much more.

Saturday, April 15

Hug a Tree

2 p.m. Meet at the Visitor Center

Kids can learn basic techniques to survive in the woods in this fast-moving program. Even better, they can go home with some survival items. Ages 5 and up welcome. Led by Volunteer Rusty.

Monday, April 17

Dark Sky Hike

7:30 p.m. Meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead

Watch the night sky unfold. Learn how to find the North Star, constellations and fun facts about the cosmos on this easy 1-mile round trip hike. Dress for cool weather. Bring a headlamp. Led by Volunteer Naturalist Jim.

Saturday, April 22

School Pond/Stoner Mill Hike

9 a.m. Meet at Preacher’s Hollow Trailhead

Watch for signs of spring on this 3-mile hike with Volunteer Naturalist Rose. Explore the south end of the park and enjoy a great view of Pikes Peak.

Sunday, April 23

Bird Walk

8:30 a.m. Meet at Elk Meadow Trailhead

While some birds spent the winter at Mueller, migrating birds are joining them as they pass through on their journeys to summer breeding grounds further north. Come see and hear these along with a general nature hike. This is a 1.5-mile, slow-paced walk led by Volunteer Naturalist Michael.

Sunday, April 23

Forest Bathing to Celebrate Earth Day

1-3:30 p.m. Meet at Outlook Ridge Trailhead

Celebrate Earth Day (one day early) by immersing yourself in nature’s joy and wonder by engaging in the Japanese mindful practice of Forest Bathing (shinrin-yoku). Forest Therapy Guide Jane will offer invitations along a 1-mile path to quiet the busy mind, open the senses and perhaps create an ephemeral art gift for Mother Earth. We close with tea brewed from local plants. Must be at least 12 years old. Limited to 12 guests and reservations are recommended. Pre-registration requested 719 687-2366.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.