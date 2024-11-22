Return to Nature Funeral Home co-owners plead guilty to state charges Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — During a hearing Friday morning, Jon and Carie Hallford pleaded guilty to their state charges of more than 190 counts.

The couple faces charges of abuse of a corpse, forgery, theft, and money laundering after 190 bodies were found decomposing without proper refrigeration at their funeral home back in October of 2023.

During Friday's hearing, Jon Hallford entered a guilty plea for 191 counts of abuse of a corpse, The Honorable Eric Bentley presided over today's arrangement and accepted the plea but is reserving judgment on his plea deal for a later date.

During Friday's hearing, Carie Hallford entered a guilty plea for 191 counts of abuse of a corpse. The judge accepted the plea but is also reserving judgment on her plea deal for a later date.

Following Carie's plea, Carie's lawyers asked for her bond to continue until the next hearing date, but ultimately the judge decided to revoke her bond. The judge stated that the bond was revoked because Carie had entered a plea of guilty, which means that she no longer has a right to bond.

Jon was released back to federal custody following the conclusion of the hearing.

Sentencing has been set to take place during a hearing on April 18 at 9 a.m. Where we expect to hear victim impact statements and more.

