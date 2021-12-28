Resources for those recovering from addiction

COLORADO SPRINGS — While the holidays are known as “family time,” it’s also a challenging time for those recovering from an addiction.

The New Year can also be a time for those recovering to re-commit to the idea of sobriety, even though experts say it can be hard for these individuals.

While each day is hard for those dealing with addiction, the holidays and the New Year's Eve Celebrations can bring extra stress, pressure, and triggers. If you are struggling, there is help. Southern Colorado has several recovery centers, such as the Sandstone Care Center, Springs Recovery Connection, and more. But experts say finding the courage to go is sometimes easier said than done. I spoke with a licensed clinical therapist who offered insight. She says isolation is the last thing you should do.

“A lot of times, this is a time of the year where in the past, this is a time of the year when you had a family. So even if you think you have family currently, might reminisce about their family that they’re cut off from a long time ago,” said Melissa Bannerot, a Colorado Springs Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

“It would be really good to just reach out to someone and just say, “Hey, you know, can you just sit with me?” It’s important, also, to find someone who is okay with you being happy, sad, mad and also, even, just reach out with someone or a group of people that you can have fun and be in the moment.”

Experts say you should recommit to recovery every single day and a step backward does not equal failure. They also recommend you find a sober hobby, attend recovery meetings, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Click here for a map of recovery centers located in Colorado Springs.

Click here for a map of recovery centers located in Pueblo.

