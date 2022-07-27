COLORADO SPRINGS — A new program is helping to improve the mental health of kids in southeast Colorado Springs.

Children's Hospital Colorado started the "Building Resiliency for Healthy Kids" in middle schools back in 2020. The program utilizes a collective impact model to improve kids' resiliency through a motivational, child-centered, health coaching intervention approach.

Denver philanthropists Craig and Amy Smith donated to the program which helped it expand from two to 12 schools in seven districts. Within the schools, Children’s Hospital Colorado health coaches assist sixth graders in developing goals and skills to improve resilience while providing non-judgmental support along the journey. The program’s universal design is aimed at 11- to 12-year-olds as they are most responsive to peer and coach-based interventions.

The hospital is now expanding the program from the classroom to the basketball court. They are partnering with non-profit Hillside Connection that leverages the game of basketball to create pathways to opportunities for kids on the southeast side of the city.

The Hillside Basketball Clinic has been going on for years, but it's steadily changed to include community service, projects, and now wellness.

"Whenever I first got here, I didn't think I would be doing that, but when I got the opportunity to do it — it felt amazing," said James Matlock, Eighth grader.

"Playing a game can really like change the way you think of stuff," said Luke Wentworth, Eighth grader.

For these eighth graders, basketball is a big part of their life.

"It keeps us out of trouble and works the fundamentals of basketball and can get you somewhere in life," said Wentworth.

The sport helps them physically, but also mentally.

"Sportsmanship, leadership, it has just made me a better person," said Wentworth.

"I've learned how to take all of my anger and frustration out on the court," said CaMar Toney, Eighth grader.

Now, members of the Healthy kids team will use basketball to help kids learn how to cope mentally and emotionally with everyday stressors.

"We are just highlighting some of the basic skills that are taken on the court and infusing with more real life approach to increase the overall quality of life," said Clarence K. Bumpas, Licensed Professional Counseling candidate.

“Our guiding principle has always been anchored in the belief that all children should be afforded the opportunity to participate in impactful programming,” said Terrell Brown, Founder of Hillside Connection. "The benefits for participating youth include being connected with a health coach they can relate to from their own community."

The program at Hillside Connection will focus on kids between the ages of 11- to 15.

"We take them aside and do this six week youth initiated one on one where we do relationship connectivity and empowerment," said Bumpas.

"If we can let them know that they have the strength and power to deal with life's challenges then we've gotten to the pyramid of mental health which is mental strength, fortitude, and resilience," said Margaret Sabin, Past President of Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“This unique approach to improving resiliency incorporates research in order to scientifically prove feasibility and efficacy,” said Emily Pyle, program manager. “Our results demonstrate that students who participated in the Healthy Kids program experienced increased resilience, self-efficacy, and emotional self-regulation, while at the same time, decreased symptoms of anxiety and depression.”

The hospital continues to look for more schools to participate in the program. They hope to eventually add more community partners for a larger presence in Colorado Springs schools, as well as offering resiliency services to children in organizations.