Resilience Science Summit happening this week in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Scientists and researchers will be in Colorado Springs for the next two days to attend the Resilience Science Summit.

The Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience on the UCCS campus is hosting the event.

The summit's goal is to advance scientific understanding of trauma and resilience psychology.

The scientists are sharing information, collaborating and discussing the science of resilience, which is the ability of an individual or a group to cope with traumatic events.

