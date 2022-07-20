Residents of Colorado Springs give tips on how to beat the heat

COLORADO SPRINGS — With Colorado Springs reaching record-breaking high temperatures this summer, many people across the city are finding different ways to cool off.

For some, that means heading to one of many splash pads in town.

Deerfield park has its Spray Ground that is open from 10 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday this summer. It has several spouts, machines, water guns, and other fun equipment kids can use to cool off.

Natalie Nickerson is a local mom who lives in Ellicott. She says she likes to visit all the splash pads across town, but the one at Deerfield Park is one of her favorites.

"I love, well the location is awesome, and having everything playground and everything along with it is great, and just something free for the kids to do in the summer," says Nickerson.

Another mom, Brittany Wyant, says the spray ground has a little bit of everything.

"Well it's super hot, and my daughter likes to play outside but she gets overheated easily. So we like to come here to Deerfield, especially because it's free, and it's a quick break from the heat," says Wyant.

Another great way to beat the heat is with something cool: ice cream! The Tastee Freeze Drive-In was busy today with lots of customers waiting in line to get some soft serve.

They say that they've been getting busier and busier as the temperature rises. Everyone from babies to dogs were happy to get a frozen treat.

Tessa Vorachek drove all the way down from Denver to visit some family and eat at the Drive-In for the first time.

She says, "Considering 90+ degree weather and being outside on your feet all day, it's really nice to have an excuse to sit down and have some ice cream every once and a while."

While residents can find fun ways to cool off from the sun, lots of workers don't have the same luxury.

Colorado Springs Utilities regularly has crews working year-round in extreme weather conditions, like the hot summer temperatures today.

The Public company has safety managers working on multiple sites to make sure that all workers are taking care of themselves and being looked out for.

Michael Myers was a former worker before becoming the Safety and Health Manager for Colorado Springs Utilities. He says it's important to take a preventative approach when it comes to record-breaking heat.

“The heat being the one that we’re looking at today, so we employ a system of pre-job briefings. So part of their normal pre-job is to actually go over what today’s temperatures are going to be, what the weathers are," says Myers.

If you'd like to visit any of the multiple splash pads in town, here's a list:

John Venezia Comunity Park

Deeerfield Park

Acaia Park

America the Beautiful Park

Community Splash Park

Aga Park

Bonforte Park

Wilson Ranch Park

_____

