Residents near Falcon under a pre-evacuation notice due to fire

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:09 PM, Oct 04, 2021
EL PASO COUNTY — At around 3 p.m. on Monday, the El Paso County Sheriffs Office sent out a pre-evacuation notice for some residents east of Falcon due to a fire in the area of the 4700 Block of Murr Rd.

Residents under the pre-evacuation order include those who live North of Jones Rd, West of Murr Rd, East of Slocum Rd, and South of Falcon Highway.

The Sheriff's Office says residents should prepare to evacuate should the notice become mandatory.

