Residents near Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station may see smoke due to prescribed burns at the base

PETERSON SFB — The Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (CMSFS) Fire Department will be conducting live fire training from 9:00 a.m. to noon today, March 21.

Residents in the area could see smoke but are asked to refrain from calling 911 to report a fire. According to CMSFS, "all safety protocols are in place and the training is performed in a controlled environment."

CMSFS, part of Space Base Delta 1, is an Alternate Command Center and training center for crew qualification for NORAD and USNORTHCOM.

If you have any additional comments or concerns, contact the Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs Office at (719)556-5185 or email at SBD1.PA@spaceforce.mil.





____

