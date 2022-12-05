Residents near 400 blk of Royalty Place asked to leave area due to gas line break

FOUNTAIN — Residents near the 400 block of Royalty Place are being asked to leave the area due to a gas line break.

According to the Fountain Police Department, a gas line in the area was hit by an excavator.

The Fountain Fire Department and the Fountain Police Department are on the scene with Black Hills Energy.

Residents within a half-mile radius are asked to leave and avoid the area until the area is clear.

