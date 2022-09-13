Research Parkway through access to open Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The latest news from the developers of the CO-21 and Research Parkway infrastructure project is a positive one.

The contractor in charge of the new infrastructure project Kraemer North America announced Tuesday that the interchange would be opening up on Wednesday, September 14th.

Crews plan on reinstating access on Research Parkway under the new Highway 21 overpass bridge.

The new intersection gets rid of the old standard at-intersection by replacing it with the new Double Diamond Interchange.

The implementation of the new DDI intersection curves traffic flow to allow for a more continuous flow by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic.

The DDI is nothing new for Colorado Springs as there is already a DDI located at Filmore and I-25.

Colorado Department of Transportation has provided a video as to how the traffic will flow at these intersections.

