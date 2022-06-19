Rescue teams locate injured climber in Teller County

FLORISSANT, Colorado — Volunteers with Teller County Search and Rescue joined firefighters from the Divide Fire Protection District to help a climber who fell and was injured Saturday morning along Sentinel Point Trail.

The injury was first reported at around 10:00 a.m. Heather Davis, a volunteer with Teller County Search and Rescue, told news 5 that Flight for Life also responded to the area to help locate the injured hiker and provide ground crews with more precise coordinates.

"We are currently taking a litter up the peak to bring him down the mountain," Davis said.

Sentinel Point Trail is a 6.1 mile long trail located near Florissant that circles the peak. The extent of the climber's injuries was not immediately known.

