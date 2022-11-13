Rescue helicopter dedicated at USAFA

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO — The US Air Force Academy celebrated the airmen of Air Force Combat Search and Rescue mission on Saturday morning with the dedication of an HH-3E "Jolly Green" Combat Search and Rescue helicopter.

The ribbon cutting ceremony showcased the new permanent public display at the academy. The display situated next to the Academy Air Warrior Combat Memorial and B-52 near the north gate.

Air Force Combat Search and Rescue is one of the most highly decorated missions in the Air Force. The airmen carry the motto "that others may live."

Former pilots and current Air Force staff spoke at the event. Many of those either flew the Jolly Greens or were rescued by aircrews in combat.

Full helicopter acquisition, transportation, and site display preparation costs were provided by the U.S. Air Force Academy Foundation with support from private donors.

