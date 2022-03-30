Republican Senate candidates debate in Pueblo West, say unaffiliated voters are key for 2022 election

PUEBLO WEST — Colorado's six Republican candidates for the 2022 U.S. Senate election took the stage in Pueblo West High School's auditorium on Tuesday evening for a debate, voicing why they are running and what they want to accomplish if elected.

Several candidates agreed with the sentiment that 2022 could be a pivotal moment for the Republican party, optimistic that a "Red Wave" will wash over Colorado and the GOP will increase representation, in both the state and Washington D.C.

"We need balance restored, doesn't matter if you're a red or a blue voter. We need balance. We're Americans, and we need better representation," said Trish Leone, who sat in the audience for the debate, after driving to Pueblo West from Otero County for the event.

Some candidates admitted that they believe winning over unaffiliated voters will be vital to see a Republican Senator take office.

"That is what we are running on. It's future-focused solutions that we know unaffiliated voters will identify with and will really want to see in those candidates," said Kristi Burton Brown, Chairwoman of the Colorado GOP.

Brown says one important aspect for the GOP during campaign season is ensuring candidates visit as much of Colorado as possible.

"It is going to be absolutely key for us to show up in every single community. Pueblo is a great area of the state. In 2016, Donald Trump won Pueblo. It was one of the first times that area of the state has voted republican."

On June 28, 2022 voters will decide which Republican candidate they want in the race for U.S. Senator. The candidates at the debate include (pictured about from left to right):



Peter Yu

Ron Hanks

Deborah Flora

Gregory Moore

Eli Bremer

Gino Campana

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.