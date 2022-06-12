Republican hopefuls meet voters at Teller County Big Tent Event

WOODLAND PARK, Colorado — The Teller County Republican Party held a Big Tent Event Saturday to give donors and voters a chance to hear from candidates or their surrogates as ballots for the June 28 primary are now in the hands of many voters.

The gathering served as both a meet-and-greet event for candidates as well as a party fundraiser.

Teller County will now be included in the new boundaries for Colorado's 7th Congressional District. That seat is currently held by Democrat Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement earlier this year.

One of the GOP candidates running for her party's nomination is Laurel Imer who told News 5 that she thinks Congress should make serious changes to the health care system.

"In my opinion, we need to get the insurance companies out as the middle man," Imer said. "We need to be able to go to our doctor and have a relationship with our doctor because health care is a private decision between you, your family, and your medical professional."

Imer is facing fellow Republicans Erik Aaland and Tim Reichert in the race to become the party's nominee.

The winner of the primary contest will face State Senator Brittany Peterson who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

