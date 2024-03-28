Republican committee to select Buck's likely replacement, adding a challenge to Boebert's campaign

DENVER (AP) — Rep. Ken Buck's early departure from the U.S. House prompted a special election to fill the remainder of his term.

A Colorado Republican committee on Thursday will select their candidate for the special election, and is expected to pick one of the primary candidates already running to replace Buck in 2024.

That race includes the far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert, though the congresswoman is finishing her current term and is not seeking to run in the special election.

Whoever the committee picks as the Republican candidate for the special election would likely receive a campaign boost in the primary race.

