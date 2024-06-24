Reproductive Rights Demonstration on the Second Anniversary of the Overturning of Roe V. Wade

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. — Chanting, cheering and advocating for reproductive care, people gathered downtown on the second anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned to join together for women's reproductive rights.

The group is a part of a national movement called "Women's Strike 2024" Day of Action.

Nathalia Burrell is the organizer of the Colorado Springs event.

She says women need to vote to be heard.

"I think really voting is just the main thing. Like if you want to push for people to vote, it matters even if you don't think it does. You know, it really matters. Then, if we don't make a change now, we're gonna get stuck in a place where we can't go back," she said.

Currently, it is legal in Colorado to get an abortion. The state will vote on whether or not to change the state constitution to include the right to vote.

It's called Proposed initiative 89, or PROP 89.

To learn more about the protest and PROP 89, watch the story above.

