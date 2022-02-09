Representative Lamborn enters primary with $400,000 lead on rivals, big money from defense industry

COLORADO SPRINGS — Few of the benefits of incumbency outweigh fundraising, and Representative Doug Lamborn's campaign account reflects it.

Lamborn enters his 9th campaign for the Congressional District 5 seat with a cash lead of more than $400,000 over the candidates attempting to unseat him in the Republican primary.

The 8-term Congressman enters the new year with nearly $440,000 in hand, of which he raised over $225,000 in 2021.

A big part of his 2021 fundraising cycle came from companies and individuals involved in the defense industry.

This degree of support from companies and executives in the national defense industry is perhaps of little surprise, as El Paso County contains a number of prominent military bases and offices of companies that do significant business with the Department of Defense.

The two most prominent Republican candidates are, at least as of their most recent financial disclosures, far behind.

Dave Williams, the Colorado House Representative challenging Lamborn, has yet to file any financial disclosure with the FEC, having only registered his campaign with the Federal Election Commission in January of 2022.

Rebecca Keltie, the former Unity Party member now challenging Lamborn as a Republican, enters 2022 with just under $3,000 cash on hand.

Keltie fund-raised almost $9,000 last year, however, $5,000 of that total was a loan Keltie gave to the campaign committee herself.

The good news for Keltie and Williams is that the pair still do have time. The primary election is still over 4 months out, scheduled for June 28.

Time will tell if they can close the considerable gap between them and Lamborn.

