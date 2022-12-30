Reporting impaired drivers 'could absolutely save a life'

PUEBLO, COLORADO— There will be extra Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troopers on the roads this weekend, but they can't be everywhere all the time. Be CSP's extra eyes by calling 911 or *277.

"We really want to start the New Year’s weekend on a good note," said Capt. Tonya Billinger Colorado State Patrol with Troop 2C.

More than 1,400 people reported an impaired driver in 2022.

Capt. Billinger said look out for swerving, rapid speed changes or sudden stops. It's best to keep a safe distance, but knowing the kind of car and where it's heading is helpful. In Capt. Billinger's jurisdiction, Southeast Colorado, 13 car crashes turned deadly this year and about half were because of an impaired driver.

"We don’t want to lose anybody else," said Capt. Billinger. "It could be your mom, your dad, your loved one."

She said DUIs can cost thousands of dollars or jail time. People can report anonymously, but a call-back number can get a trooper there faster.

