Cases of Norovirus are still on the rise, hitting levels not seen since before the pandemic.

Cases of Norovirus are still on the rise, hitting to news levels that have not been seen since before the pandemic.

Norovirus is an infectious germ that causes illness in the stomach and intestines, the bug responsible for stomach flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Norovirus has been on the rise since January. The number of reported cases has more than doubled compared to cases reported in January 2021 going from fewer than 10 per week to more than 50 per week.

Experts say there is no link between the Omicron variant of Coronavirus and Norovirus. Although, experts believe the combination of COVID restrictions being lifted and more people being able to gather has contributed to the highly contagious virus spreading more effectively.

Common symptoms of a norovirus infection include vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping that could accrue one or two days after being exposed to the virus, but some symptoms may appear as early as 12-hours after exposure, according to a report from El Paso County Public Health.

Like COVID-19, the best way to prevent the spread of this virus is to be consistent with basic hygiene habits like washing your hands frequently or wearing gloves, also drinking plenty of fluids, and washing any contaminated clothing.

Antibiotics do not work against viruses such as norovirus, according to the report.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.