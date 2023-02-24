Report shows crime rates down 9% in Colorado Springs, state seeing 45% increase

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new report from the Common Sense Institute shows crime rates in Colorado Springs are down by 9.3% since 2010.

The report uses data from the Colorado Crime Statistics dashboard and the Colorado Springs Police Department. It shows a snapshot of crime trends in the city from 2010 to 2022. During that same time period the report says the state of Colorado saw a 45% increase in crime rates.

Coinciding with the city's decrease in crime, the Colorado Springs Police Department saw a 72.9% increase in spending per resident. George Brauchler, former District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District and co-author of the report, said the increased funding could be the reason for the downward trend of crime rates.

Brauchler said the timing of the report was deliberate to give voters important data to make informed decisions in April's municipal election.

"Getting this accurate information out there sooner allows it to become part of the conversation between voters and candidates," he said. "Let's take the politics out of it. Let's just look at data... and then let's push it out there for the public to consume and for policymakers to consider."

According to the report, auto theft is still an issue for Colorado Springs. The city saw a 39.3% increase in auto thefts form 2014 to 2018 and a 5.3% increase from 2018 to 2022. Rates of aggravated assault also increased by 29.4% from 2014 to 2018 and continued to increase from 2018 to 2022 by 34.5%.

The report shows Black residents are disproportionately affected by crime in Colorado Springs. Although comprising 5% of the population, they are victims of 15% of all crimes.

Brauchler says the Common Sense Institute plans to release specific reports on crime for Aurora, Grand Junction, and Pueblo before April's municipal election

