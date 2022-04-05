Report says Aurora Police Department investigations into serious crimes delayed due to records backlog

DENVER – An independent report authored last month by a police records consulting firm found the Aurora Police Department had more than 2,500 reports still backlogged for investigation — a “high-liability matter,” according to the report — including reports involving child sexual abuse, murder and carjacking.

The report from PRI Management Group, titled “Interim project update,” is dated March 14 and strongly criticizes the recordkeeping process by the police department – saying some of the misfalls could put the department in a similar position as departments that ignored warning signs that led to mass shootings at a church in Charleston, S.C., and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

PRI Management Group was hired to audit the department after an internal audit of APD’s Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act engagement, which found processes needed “improvement to increase accessibility and transparency, and APD did not always comply with rules or regulations.”

The PRI team made an onsite visit on March 7, according to the report, and found “an issue of significant concern regarding backlogged police records.” As of March 11, there were still 2,512 police reports that needed to be processed by the department’s record section.

“While the police department is aware of this, it has not assigned the level of urgency that it should and has taken insufficient steps to correct this high-liability matter,” the report states.

It goes on to say that this delay in processing of reports could lead to delayed follow-ups for further investigation.

Of the 2,512 cases that were still being processed at the time, nearly half of them (1,054) were from last year, including crimes involving forcible fondling of a child, child abuse, child cruelty, murder and carjacking, according to the report.

“As a result of the delays in processing police reports, violent crimes reported to the Aurora Police Department may not be investigated for months, enabling suspects who might otherwise have been investigated and taken into custody, to re-offend,” the report’s author, Ed Claughton, wrote.

During interviews, according to Claughton, employees all said they believed there could be serious crimes that were still left in the queue, and the consulting firm found there was “a near certainty” that violent crimes are being reported and not investigated quickly enough. The firm said typically, there should be no more than 50 backlogged cases.

“The Aurora Police Department would face significant scrutiny and liability in the event a suspect commits a murder or other violent crime who otherwise would have been taken into custody were it not for the transcription queue,” the report states. “It is administrative errors and failures such as this that lead [sic] to cases like the Charleston, SC church mass murder and the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, both of which would not have happened had law enforcement not erred in the processing of prior cases involving the suspects.”

The report said records department employees are getting angry calls from people frustrated by the delays, and that the department hasn’t worked to stop the backlog from growing — forcing records department employees to work on overtime while the backlog grows as more cases are reported.

“Ultimately, such failures are the result of a lack of leadership and accountability,” the report says.

It goes on to say that the “agency-wide assumption” is that the backlog is due to staffing shortages, but the author says that assumption neglects other contributing factors.

“In fact, our preliminary findings indicate the organizational structure and work schedule in Records are the primary causes of all the backlogs,” the report states.

It says there are several thousand court record seals and expungements that have yet to be processed; more than 1,000 public records requests that are still outstanding; and several thousand other quality control checks outstanding.

The report says the records department was split in two over the past two years – a law enforcement and operations side and a public window side. PRI Management Group wrote that the bisecting of the department was “improper.” It also said that it believes a police lieutenant overseeing the records department could have prevented such backlogs.

But in the meantime, the report suggests that amid “astounding” risk, the police department should put all available resources toward addressing the records backlog.

“The majority of employees in the Records Section should be entirely focused on and assigned accordingly until it is resolved,” the report says. “Resolving this backlog should immediately become the primary, overarching mission. While this backlog requires immediate resolution, approval of the reports should not be rushed.”

Other measures that should be taken to address the backlog, according to PRI Management Group, include having sergeants more closely scrutinize police reports to catch mistakes so they don’t have to be fixed by the Records Section; have the municipal court use Versaterm to cut down on physical records needing to be delivered to court; train officers how to locate reports still in the backlog; and give officers the ability to run criminal histories from their mobile computers without having to contact the records department.

The report was delivered to Aurora City Council on Tuesday morning, sources told Denver7 Investigates. The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On March 23, Denver7 broke that Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was planning on leaving the department in the coming weeks over concerns regarding her performance leading the department. The following day, Wilson's attorney Paula Greisen said the chief does not plan to resign or retire, but acknowledged that the city manager did request a meeting to discuss an exit strategy with the chief earlier this week.

“As of last Friday, outside counsel said there was no intention to terminate Chief Wilson, no intention to push her out at all. And then on Monday, the city manager called Chief Wilson … and said, ‘I want to talk about an exit strategy,’” Greisen said.

Sources told Denver7 that whether Wilson resigns, retires, or is fired, she will not continue as police chief moving forward. She has led the department since December 2019.