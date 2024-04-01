Report: Colorado third most likely state to use AI in writing CV's and resumes

COLORADO — The digital age is upon us, and as we continue to progress and evolve, one question always seems to pop up when walking about the digital world, how do we feel about AI?

Is AI a digital tool that can coexist with us and make our lives easier? Is it the nefarious robot who plans to destroy humanity and take the world for its own?

The answer... probably somewhere in between and hopefully a little bit less of the latter.

The truth is, however, that AI has already found a lot of space in the world, and some are embracing the change, and those who are more hesitant.

A research team at Ask Optimo, an AI-powered tool, examined the keywords each state used in relation to AI jargon and compiled those results into a ranking meter showing which states were the most interested in using AI to help write cover letters and resumes.

Colorado was the third most likely state to search terms including AI assistance.

Vermont and Delaware took the number one and two spots on this list with Vermont using 137 searches per 100,000 people, and Delaware averaging 107 searches per 100,000 people.

Colorado finished not too far behind at 103 searches per 100,000 people.

The majority of the searches in Colorado pertaining to AI assistance when writing resumes, and cover letters included the terms, AI CV maker, and AI rewrite resume.

There are always divisive advancements in human innovation that aren't always met with aplomb, but AI seems to at least have a foothold in the world of professional resume and CV writing.

It would also appear that Colorado is one of those states that is looking to take advantage of the use of AI and could possibly be at the forefront when it comes to understanding and utilizing this mighty tool.

