Replacing, repairing air conditioners could be tough this summer due to HVAC parts, technician shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the weather heats up, local heating and cooling companies are issuing a warning that if your air conditioner breaks down, it may take longer to fix.

"With the parts shortage, it's causing a few different issues. So far, it's not with the maintenance area but new equipment, replacements, and add-ons can be really challenging right now," said Ben Carter, Owner of SoCo Heating and Cooling. "Room air conditioners, window air conditioners, and that kind of equipment."

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an HVAC part and technician shortage that's causing longer wait times.

"A couple of weeks to a couple of months depending on what kind of equipment you're looking at and when you plan on doing the job," said Carter.

He expects it to continue as the summer goes on, but it's not the only shortage the HVAC industry is facing at the moment.

"The technician shortage has been an ongoing issue in the trades for the last 20 years and it's been getting worse and worse as the days go by," said Carter.

Carter recommends getting units fixed sooner rather than later with the shortages.

"If you wait until its really hot here and start doing it then you'll run into companies not having enough technicians to get out in a time frame that works for you and if there are shortages and we start running out of equipment, the first ones in will be the first ones served," said Carter.

He also recommends homeowners be sure to pick a qualified contractor.

"The most important thing when you're looking at air conditioning is the information and making sure you get good solid information so you can make the best decision," said Carter.

He says maintenance will be critical this summer, and there is a multitude of ways to ensure units continue running smoothly.

"Making sure you keep the area around your air conditioner clear for airflow is critical. Running and changing air filters every 30 days, our altitude makes it hard to do air conditioning so anything

that restricts that airflow is going to cause you a lot of problems," said Carter.

As life continues to get back to normal, Carter expects the situation to improve.