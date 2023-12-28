Rep. Lauren Boebert announces she will run in the 4th Congressional District

COLORADO — In a Facebook video Wednesday night, Rep. Lauren Boebert announced that she will be running in the 4th Congressional District in 2024.

The seat was formerly held by Repulican Ken Buck, who announced that he will not seek reelection last month. Boebert will join six other Republicans for the 4th Congressional District seat. Below is a list of the those Republicans who are running:



Jerry Sonnenberg

Mariel Bailey

Richard Holtorf

Deborah Flora

Trent Leisy

Justin Schreiber

Members of the House do not have to reside in the districts they represent. They only need to live in the state.

The 4th Congressional District in Colorado covers Douglas County, parts of Larimer and Weld counties, as well as the eastern plains.

"It's the right move for me personally, and the right decision for those who support our conservative moment," said Rep. Boebert in the announcement video.

Last year, Boebert won reelection in the 3rd Congressional District over challenger Adam Frisch by 546 votes.

Boebert can still used money she's fundraised for her campaign in the 4th Congressional District.

