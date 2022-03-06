Rep. Lamborn nominates 40 students to service academies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — A group of 40 local high school students received the honor of being nominated to attend one of America's military service academies Saturday. Congressman Doug Lamborn hosted a ceremony at the National Museum of World War II Aviation to present the students with their nominations.

The congressman said this group distinguished themselves with good grades and high test scores. They also received strong recommendations and are active in community service. The students were required to write essays and participate in conversational interviews as part of the selection process.

"These are some of our best and brightest young men and women in our community, it's really a heartwarming ceremony," Rep. Lamborn said. "They and their families are excited about the future and it's great that I can play a part in that, it's one of the most fun and exciting things I get to do as a Congressman."

A total of 94 students applied for the nominations. Many of them are members of the National Honors Society, student council, and participate in school sports.

