Rep. Doug Lamborn defeats three primary challengers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The race to the November General Election is now on as we get a look at the political landscape in Colorado following the Primary Election.

Voter turnout according to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office shows more than one million people cast a ballot in this primary. El Paso County saw 28% of eligible voters participating, while Pueblo County had 24% participation.

Doug Lamborn, incumbent Republican Congressman for Colorado's 5th district, easily won against three challengers in his primary. Lamborn picked up 48% of the vote in the race, with Dave Williams coming in at 32%, Rebecca Keltie with 12%, and Andrew Heaton with 6.09%.

The congressman will now face Democrat nominee David Torres in November. Torres picked up 54% of the vote against Michael C Colombe.

During a GOP party in El Paso County last night, candidates and supporters spoke about some concerns because of a break-off group dubbed 'Top-line Republicans.'

Many of their views are considered far-right.

This group gathered at the party on primary night calls themselves 'Common Sense' Republicans and they dominated the election.

El Paso County Coroner Dr. Leon Kelly, who defeated his challenger, told the gathered crowd, "As the current and future El Paso County Coroner, my first official duty is to declare the top line candidates dead."

Republicans are looking at what a win like Lamborn's means for the midterm election on the national level.

It's possible Republicans could take over the majority in the US House. If that happens Lamborn is a ranking member who could become Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee which he currently serves on.

He thinks voters saw through the ugly politics that happened in this primary.

"People want solutions and I get it. That's what I want to work on. I think that's what the vote says, doesn't it?“, said Rep. Lamborn.

_____

