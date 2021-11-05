Renters Rights 101 workshop comes to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents are being invited to “Renter Rights 101”, a free online informational session Tuesday, Nov 9th, where they can learn about a wide variety of topics when it comes to housing.

Topics include lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters.

“During this difficult time when housing is more critical than ever to health and safety, these workshops help educate both renters and landlords about their rights and responsibilities in their housing arrangements. Creating awareness can reduce evictions, increase housing stability, and prevent housing discrimination,” said Barb Van Hoy, Colorado Springs Community Development Division policy analyst.

Guests will include individuals from Colorado Legal Services, and Colorado Housing Connects’.

It runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., those who are interested can join by clicking the link here.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter