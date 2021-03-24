Menu

Rent and utility assistance available for Colorado Springs renters

Posted at 4:33 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 18:33:23-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is collaborating with state and local partners to provide $14 million in federal COVID relief funds to renters in need of help covering utility and rent costs.

Your income will determine if you qualify for the program and how much assistance you will receive. Assistance is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

Eligible applicants (or tenants of landlord applicants) must: 1) qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; 2) demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, and 3) have a total household income at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

Colorado Springs residents can apply at https://cdola.colorado.gov/rental-mortgage-assistance .

