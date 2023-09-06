Renovation project for Colorado Springs Airport begins on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The revamping of the Colorado Springs Airport concourse is beginning Wednesday.

The airport received $6-million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as a part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This law is meant to accomplish tasks like remodeling restrooms and upgrading ceilings, windows, and flooring.

The concourse has not been upgraded since the Colorado Springs Airport opened in 1994. This project is intended to increase capacity, sustainability, and accessibility.

It will include a complete remodel of the terminal concourse, including the addition and upgrades of hold rooms, restrooms, ceilings, windows, elevators, flooring, and the PA system.

The city will kick off the project's campaign on Wednesday and construction will begin next week.

