Renovated stadium at Sierra High School nearly complete ahead of football season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Many student-athletes at Sierra High School in the southeast part of Colorado Springs will soon have a place to call home. The high school's $3-million renovated stadium is nearly completed just ahead of football season.

For the past 40 years, Sierra High School has used the field at Harrison High School for sports like football, track, and soccer. Robert Bentley, Sierra's Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, said the school has never had a true home-field advantage, until now.

"I come out here every day and I check on the progress of it," he said. "I'm looking forward to finally opening this up for our community and our players to be able to play on this field."

The newly-renovated stadium, which has been under construction for the past nine months, includes a resurfaced track, brand-new turf, LED stadium lights, new goalposts, and a scoreboard. Still under construction, but almost complete, is a press box, 1,000-seat bleachers, concessions, and bathrooms.

The field was paid for with a portion of the $180 million bond that was passed by District 2 voters in 2018 for renovations across Harrison School District 2.

Joe Roskam, Sierra's Head Football Coach, said his team is ready to start new traditions at their home field.

"They're super excited, especially being able to play here in the neighborhood is going to be awesome," said Roskam. "This feels like... where it's supposed to be, you know, this is home."

The completed stadium will have its debut on Aug. 25 when Sierra High School plays Littleton High School. The grand unveiling will be on Sept. 22 during the school's homecoming football game. Bentley said alumni from the past 40 years will be invited to be there for the stadium's unveiling.

