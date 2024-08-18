Remote access, real impacts: Assessing telehealth attitudes and usage in Northwest Colorado

The Office of eHealth Innovation (OeHI), located within the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, in partnership with Connected Nation (CN), just released a new telehealth report titled "Remote access, remote impacts: Assessing telehealth attitudes and usage in northwest Colorado."

"Telehealth is an important tool in the toolbox when it comes to ensuring Coloradans have access to the reliable, quality care they need to be well," said Colorado Lieutenant Governor and Director of the Office of Saving People Money on Health Care, Dianne Primavera. "As we continue our work to strengthen health care in our state, we are prioritizing understanding the specific needs of our rural communities. Through expanding access to integrative medical care through platforms such as telehealth, we can make sure rural Coloradans have the same opportunities to thrive."

OeHI conducted a survey of 800 adults in rural Colorado households in the northwest part of the state—uncovering challenges these households face. The areas surveyed are Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Rio Blanco, and Routt counties.

"The surveys not only examined how rural Coloradans are using telehealth services but also looked at the barriers that prevent some households from using those services," said Chris McGovern, Director, Research Development, CN. "The data gathered was used to develop four recommendations to help Coloradans understand the benefits of telehealth and overcome the challenges related to promoting telehealth access and usage."

You can find the full report as well as online telehealth resources by heading to this webpage: https://bit.ly/COTelehealth.

Some key findings from the report include:

The most popular use of telehealth services is through telephone calls, followed by online chat and email with providers



More than 1 in 3 respondents (38%) use remote monitoring health services such as remote blood pressure monitoring



Most telehealth users agree that the services save time and money and are as good as in-person visits



Nearly 2 out of 3 telehealth users (64%) said telehealth prevented in-person visits to a doctor, saving an average 5.8 health care visits in the past year



Despite its benefits, 72% of non-telehealth users said that even if telehealth was available to them, they still wouldn't use it



Some of the top concerns about using telehealth services include concerns about data privacy; fears that health issues may not be adequately addressed; and worries about the quality of care provided through telehealth

Recommendations provided in the report include:



Consumer awareness is needed about the quality and efficacy of telehealth services offered to patients.



Consumer awareness campaigns need to be developed to address the concerns of specific populations.



Any campaign to increase telehealth awareness and usage should be comprehensive and go beyond the health care industry.

___





News 5 Files Colorado Open Record Request For Noise Data Following the Ford Amphitheater's first concerts over the weekend, the City of Colorado Springs says it is not releasing noise level data captured during the shows to the public, despite concerns from nearby residents. City of Colorado Springs not planning to release noise level data from Ford Amphitheater

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.