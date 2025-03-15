Remolded Colorado Springs fire station aims to protect firefighter's health

COLORADO SPRINGS — A newly remolded fire station in Colorado Springs will better protect the health of our firefighters.

Fire Station 25 serves neighborhoods along Marksheffel Road on the east side of the city. Part of the remodel included new safety equipment to get rid of diesel fumes.

It's part of the department's efforts to give firefighters a healthier work environment at the station. Chief Randy Royal says the improvements also benefit the different agencies that work out of Fire Station 25.

"It was really a win win between those agencies, our agencies and Colorado Center to make this happen and it really benefits the whole neighborhood," said Chief Royal.

The remodel to Fire Station 25 also included a new kitchen and workout area for firefighters. The station was open during the remodel so crews could still respond to calls.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.