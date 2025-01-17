Remington Elementary School receives Distinguished Schools of Excellence Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — Remington Elementary School near Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs got a surprise award Thursday for its achievements in academics.

The school was awarded $10,000 as part of the Distinguished Schools of Excellence Award. This award comes from the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), which awards Title I schools for achievements.

School administrators say their students deserve the credit for their hard work.

"That amount of money must be stunning and... just rewarding for them to know that they earned that and through their hard work," said Cassi MacArthur, Principal of Remington Elementary School.

The school says they will most likely use the money to help with staff incentives.

