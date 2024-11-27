Reminder this Thanksgiving: the food we eat is not necessarily safe for pets

SOUTHERN COLORADO — If you have pets around the house for Thanksgiving, it's important to remember the food we eat is not necessarily safe for animals.

It might be tempting to give your pet table scraps after your meal, but it's important to make sure they don't eat certain foods.

The Humane Society says pets should not eat any breads because it can cause bloating in their stomachs. Also, avoid feeding them any deserts, especially anything with chocolate as it is toxic to animals.

"Things like meat without bones can be a good idea, or vegetables that are not buttered can be safe for your pet, but if meat has bones in it, that can be very dangerous for your pet if the bones were to break or splinter because they've been cooked, but that can be a quick trip to the ER," said Cody Costra with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

If you believe your pet has been poisoned or has eaten something they shouldn't have, immediately call your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic. You can also call the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.

