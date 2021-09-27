Remembering Rod Slyhoff, also known as "Mr.Pueblo"

PUEBLO — A dedication for Rod Slyhoff took place on Sunday by the Pueblo Riverwalk.

Rod Slyhoff, also known as "Mr. Pueblo," started the Chile Fest in September of 1994.

Back then, the Chile Fest was held on one block and only had one Chile farmer.

Now, the Chile Fest is promoted not only state, but nationwide.

"I think he thought he would take over the whole town frankly," said Alice Slyhoff, Rod's wife.

Slyhoff passed away in March, due to a heart condition.

"I miss him. I miss him so much and I think the whole community misses him for all that he did," said Alice Slyhoff.

On Sunday, the Pueblo Chile Sculpture was dedicated to Slyhoff, a man who had a strong vision for the entire community.

The lasting memorial sits along the Riverwalk in front of 4 of Hart's Restaurant where all can pass by.

