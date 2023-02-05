Remembering El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick

EL PASO COUNTY — February 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of the tragic death of El Paso County deputy Micah Flick.

Flick was shot and killed on February 5, 2018, as the task force members moved in to arrest 19-year-old Manuel Zetina at the Murray Hill Apartments. Zetina opened fire, mortally wounding Flick and wounding an innocent bystander, Thomas Villanueva, along with El Paso County Detective Scott Stone and CSPD Detective Marcus Yanez. Zetina was killed as officers returned fire.

According to The El Paso County Coroner's report, Deputy Flick died from a gunshot wound to the chest which perforated his ‘ascending aorta and right lung, resulting in massive blood loss.” Read the Michah Flick autopsy report

Manuel Zetina died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, and left arm. The gunshot wounds to the torso “collectively resulted in perforations of the heart, left lung, diaphragm, and the liver, resulting in massive blood loss and his subsequent death.” Read the Manuel Zetina autopsy report

Flick grew up in the Colorado Springs area where he graduated from Colorado Springs Christian Schools and made his mark on people across the community throughout his life.

He and his family are well-known New Life Church which he started attending at 14 years old and married his wife, Rachael.

____

